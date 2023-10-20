RoboCop: Rogue City Creators Cancel Nintendo Switch Release

RoboCop: Rogue City from Teyon and Nacon is still releasing very soon on November 2nd, but the same can't be said for the game's Nintendo Switch version. The RoboCop: Rogue City creators have quietly cancelled plans to release the game on that platform with the game now scheduled to release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. This cancellation of the Nintendo Switch version follows more than one delay that pushed the game back past its originally scheduled release window of June 2023. Those delays happened just as quietly as the news of the Switch release or lack thereof, too.

News of the scrapped Nintendo Switch release was shared within the comments of some social media posts from the game's official accounts. No other platforms have been impacted at this time.

RoboCop: Rogue City Cancels Nintendo Switch Version

The official RoboCop: Rogue City Twitter account hasn't said anything about the canceled Switch version, but RoboCop fans found out about the latest development regardless via the game's Facebook page. In a post talking about how many people played the Steam demo, someone asked in the comments if there were any updates on the Nintendo Switch release since not much had been heard about that recently.

"At this moment, we don't have any plans for a Nintendo Switch release," the Facebook page's owners said in response to the user's question.

That's not exactly a nail in the coffin for the Nintendo Switch version since Nintendo's console routinely gets games later than other platforms, but the Switch version definitely isn't going to be releasing alongside the other platforms come November 2nd.

There were those in the comments who questioned whether a Switch version had ever even been announced considering how quietly all these decisions have been made overall, but whatever the plans are now, there were definitely intentions for a Switch version at some point. The first gameplay trailer for the game confirms as much with the Switch version absent from the YouTube description for some reason but included in the final scene from the trailer.

Peter Weller, the star of the original RoboCop movie, is involved in the game as he reprises his role as the protagonist, so if you're still planning on getting the game on one of the planned platforms, you'll have a performance from him to look forward to. Back in the summer, ComicBook.com was able to go hands-on with the RoboCop: Rogue City game to see if it was a true-to-film experience. RoboCop moves like a tank while taking little damage and dishing out plenty in return which, based on the reception to the game so far, is exactly what RoboCop fans were hoping for.