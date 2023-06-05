RoboCop: Rogue City Shooting for M Rating to Capture the "Violence from the Films"

RoboCop: Rogue City doesn't yet have a confirmed age rating, but when it gets one, you can bet that the game will be rated "M" for mature audiences. That's exactly the kind of rating that fans are probably hoping for giving the excessive violence present in the 1987 movie, and it's also what developer Teyon is shooting for, too. Game director Piotr Łatocha told us as much during a hands-on opportunity with RoboCop: Rogue City and said that the team knew from the start that they would be shooting for an M.

Łatocha spoke to ComicBook.com after we got the chance to experience some of RoboCop: Rogue City firsthand, and he offered some insights into how the team approached the game with a rating in mind. He said Teyon, the same developer that created Terminator: Resistance, always had a more mature rating in mind and that anything less would "piss off the fans."

"This was one of the first design choices when we talk about the game in the RoboCop world," he said. "Based on the first films, we were sure that we wanted to not be limited by the Teen rating or something like that. We knew that it was going to piss off the fans immediately if they learned that we had to take those trade-offs."

Of course, people probably expected Rogue City was due for an M rating if they've been paying attention to trailers like the one above. RoboCop makes short work of bad guys in the game based on what we've seen so far, and it often happens with gruesome results. Łatocha said the team takes the rating just far enough to show what they want to and added that nothing needed to be cut to tone things down.

"We definitely wanted to make a mature game, but what we really wanted was to portray the kind of violence from the films, that you're not limited with that. But I don't think we needed to do any special cuts. That's the good thing. What we really wanted to show in the game might [earn] the rating that we're probably going to get. It's 18, basically. It's enough to show what we wanted."

RoboCop: Rogue City is scheduled to release in September for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.