RoboCop: Rogue City Giveaway: Win a Custom Xbox Series X Bundle from ComicBook.com & Nacon

RoboCop: Rogue City is the first new RoboCop game that fans of the series have gotten in nearly 10 years, a game that puts players in control of the cyborg himself as he cleans up the streets of Old Detroit. The new RoboCop game is out now as of November 2nd, and ahead of that release, RoboCop: Rogue City publisher Nacon created a custom Xbox Series X console outfitted with art from the game as well as a matching Xbox controller modeled after the steely armor RoboCop wears. For the launch of RoboCop: Rogue City, ComicBook.com has teamed up with Nacon to give away this custom Xbox Series X, Xbox controller, and a copy of the game in the form of the RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Deluxe Edition.

The Xbox Series X console and the companion controller can be seen below for those wondering what a RoboCop: Rogue City console looks like. Wrapped artwork on the Xbox Series X utilizes the key art used for RoboCop: Rogue City on the physical boxes and in other promotions, and the silver controller mirrors RoboCop's raised chest armor with the game's logo planted between the right control stick and the d-pad.

To be considered for the giveaway and have a shot at winning the console, controller, and a copy of RoboCop: Rogue City – Alex Murphy Deluxe Edition, here's what you have to do:

Follow ComicBook.com on Instagram Comment on the post related to this Sweepstakes in Instagram using the hashtag #RoboCopComicBook Tag three (3) of your friends in separate comments on the Instagram post

The sweepstakes opens at 9 a.m. ET on November 2nd and ends at 9 a.m. ET on November 9th. Full terms and conditions for this giveaway can be found here.

What is RoboCop: Rogue City?

RoboCop fans are likely already well acquainted with aspects of this game from following along with trailers and hands-on previews, but for those who are just now interested in the game, what's it about? Set between the events of RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, the game's story encompasses events that took place throughout the first three movies. You play as RoboCop himself who comes equipped with an arsenal befitting the character's mythos including the Auto 9 gun and a number of abilities that you can upgrade throughout the course of the game.

And for the diehard RoboCop enthusiasts, you'll be happy to know that actor Peter Weller has reprised his role as RoboCop for Rogue City. Months ago during a hands-on preview opportunity for the game, Rogue City director Piotr Łatocha assured us that Weller was "immediately in character" when returning to the role and that Weller even offered advice and guidance on what lines RoboCop would and wouldn't say.

The RoboCop: Rogue City Alex Murphy Deluxe Edition comes with the game itself and extras such as the OCP Shotgun side arm, two RoboCop skins, two Auto 9 skins, and a digital artbook. You can learn more about RoboCop: Rogue City by checking out the game's site, and be sure to follow the instructions above before the end of the sweepstakes to have a chance at winning the console bundle.