RoboCop: Rogue City Gets Gory New Gameplay Trailer

Robocop: Rogue City has gotten a brand new gameplay trailer that shows off just how violent the game will be. RoboCop is one of the most beloved IP out there, despite the fact it hasn't really been done true justice since its earliest days. The sequels went off the rails and the reboot in the 2010s was not exactly a critical darling, but it made a decent chunk of money. MGM and Amazon are actively interested in seeing the RoboCop franchise continue, especially in this lively era of reimagined franchises. One of the ways MGM appears to be trying to reform the RoboCop IP's reputation is through gaming. On paper, a Robocop game sounds awesome, but it's all about how you execute it.

So far, it looks like it has real potential even if it's not exactly a massive AAA title. A new gameplay trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City has been released online and shows the titular law enforcement officer on patrol in the run down parts of Old Detroit. He enters a building and knocks on a door, but is told he needs a warrant. He begins to search for evidence before returning and busting the door in. From there, RoboCop gets into a very violent fire fight which sees gallons of blood being shed and limbs exploding. RoboCop was pretty notorious for its high levels of violence upon its release and it looks like the game will work to sustain this in a big way. You can check out the gameplay below.

Only RoboCop can clean up the crime-ridden streets of Old Detroit!



Follow the part man, part machine in this gameplay trailer combining detective work and gory shoot-outs.

You can get your hands on #RoboCopRogueCity in September 2023. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/erz8AJJT7F — Nacon (@Nacon) March 9, 2023

It looks like RoboCop: Rogue City is attempting to do more than just be a shooter. It wants to highlight RoboCop's actual police work skills by showing him talking to people, collecting evidence, and so on, while also being a violent force to be reckoned with. It remains to be seen just how much of the game will actually want players to lean into the detective stuff versus gun blazing action, but if there's a healthy balance, this could be a really interesting and fun game.

RoboCop: Rogue City will release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in September. What do you think of the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.