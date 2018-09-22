‘Rocket League’ Celebrates 50 Million Player Milestone

Developer Psyonix has announced that after over three years and two months on the market, its hit arcade sports game, Rocket League, has surpassed 50 million players.

News of the impressive milestone comes, roughly, eight months after the game raced past 40 million players, or in other words, 2018 has seen the game add 10 million new players. A very impressive figure for a game as old as it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rocket League now has more than 50 MILLION players worldwide! Thank you to our ever-growing global community for helping us reach this incredible milestone. ⚽️🏎️🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/iTpbcHkwrG — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) September 19, 2018

It’s worth noting that 50 million players does not equal 50 million in sales. 50 million players also doesn’t mean 50 million unique players, in other words, it is inflated by players with multiple accounts. And given that smurfing is a considerable problem in the game, it’s hard to gauge what the actual player count is.

But nonetheless, smurfs or no smurfs, 50 million is a very big number for a multiplayer game that has managed to remain one of the biggest multiplayer titles in the world despite a ton of big releases in the realm since, such as: Rainbow Six Siege, Overwatch, Fortnite, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

September has notably been a big month for Rocket League: with the release of its big progression update and implementation of Rocket Pass. Further, with Season 9 poised to begin on Monday and cross-platform parties on the way, 2018 should wrap up quite well for Rocket League, barring any mass player exodus to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 or Battlefield V.

That said, it will be interesting to see what type of numbers it will put out in 2019 as a result. Realistically, come the end of 2019 Rocket League could boast over 60 million players, maybe even 70 million. And once it hits these figures the question increasingly becomes can it hit 100 million? Probably not. But it appears Psyonix isn’t planning to stop supporting the game anytime soon, so it’s possible, especially via the power of smurfs.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking here.