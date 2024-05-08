Nintendo Switch Tops 140 Million Units Sold

The Nintendo Switch has passed another major sales milestone, this time hitting 140 million units sold around the globe. With the Nintendo Switch 2 feasibly right around the corner, sales for the current lineup of the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have naturally started to drop off a bit. Despite slowing down over the course of the past year, Nintendo has still sold enough units to see the Switch continue to push toward becoming the top-selling video game console ever.

Spotlighted in Nintendo's latest financial report, the Japanese game publisher revealed that the Switch sold 15.70 million units throughout the entirety of its 2024 fiscal year. This represents a 12.6% dip from the fiscal year prior, where Nintendo was able to ship nearly 18 million consoles. As a whole, this puts the lifetime sales of the Nintendo Switch now at 141.32 million. To date, the only gaming platforms that have sold more than the Switch are the Nintendo DS, which sits at a little more than 154 million units, and the PlayStation 2, which is said to have surpassed 160 million.

Moving forward, it's still not known if the Nintendo Switch will be able to top this mark that the PlayStation 2 has made. With its 2025 fiscal year, Nintendo says that it expects the platform to sell another 13.50 million units, which would be another year-over-year drop of 14%. If the Switch were to meet these expectations, it would lead to the platform surpassing the sales of the Nintendo DS, making it the best-performing hardware Nintendo has ever created. Whether or not it will be able to keep up this momentum, especially with the Switch 2 gearing up to release soon, isn't yet known.

Speaking of the Switch 2, Nintendo announced this week that it will be revealing its next console at an undetermined time in the next ten months. In June, Nintendo's latest Direct presentation will be held, although it has already been said that this venue won't be the one where the Switch 2 is shown off for the first time.