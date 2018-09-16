Here’s An In-Depth Analysis of the Best ‘Rocket League’ Goal Ever

There are not many things better in life than scoring an epic goal in Rocket League. Whether it’s scoring a game-winner after 10 minutes of overtime, dunking on some toxic trolls, or scoring an insane and complicated ceiling shot, a Rocket League goal can be pure bliss.

But even your best and most important goal can’t match the game’s most iconic goal ever: when NRG’s rookie player, “jstn,” scored a tying goal in game 7 in a final against Team Dignitas after the clock had run down to zero and the series was ready to end after the ball dropped. But the ball never dropped, instead NRG scored, the London crowd erupted, and the greatest moment in RLCS history happened.

Rocket League was exploding, the competitive scene was exploding, and this goal was at the apex of it.

That all said, not only is this goal considered the greatest moment of RLCS ever, but is considered by many among the best esports moments ever. Personally, I wasn’t there in London when the goal happened, but I was watching live, and remember going crazy, despite not even caring who wins. It was obvious that what I just saw was a definitive moment for the game and its esports presence, and it’s a moment I’ll likely not forget for a long time.

However, beyond this small clip, not many know much about the context, the history, and all the other details around this goal that make it special, memorable, and so interesting.

For those people, YouTuber SunlessKhan has released a brand-new video that dives deep into the story behind the goal. It’s packed full of not only interesting tidbits, but thoughtful and deep analysis. In other words, if you want to catch up on this moment in RLCS history, or just want to re-live it again, then this new video (which you can check out below) is a must-watch.

