‘Rocket League’ Adding New Car and Crate Next Week

Today, Psyonix announced that a brand-new battle-car and crate will be added to Rocket League on February 25, which is this Monday.

More specifically the new battle-car and crate — dubbed Diestro and Ferocity Crate, respectively — will be added into the game at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Psyonix, the new Ferocity Crate has 17 customizations, including the Diestro, which is said to have the hitbox of the Dominus.

In-game items in the Ferocity Crate are subject to the same drop rates as previous crates, which you can read more about here. As for what items are in the new crate beyond the Diestro, Psyonix doesn’t say, but it does provide the following teaser image showing some of said items.

Of course, it’s good to hear the new battle-car will have a Dominus hitbox, meaning it should be viable in competitive play. While the Octane still dominates competitive play, the Dominus is the most next used battle-car, and really the only other used battle-car beside the Batmobile. In other words, hopefully players adopt this new car more than many previous new additions, which had inferior hitboxes and thus not many used them. Personally, I’ll be sticking to the Marauder, because I’m loyal like that, and I like being the only Marauder player in Champion rank.

As you may know, Rocket League added cross-platform party support to the game this week, meaning you can party-up and play with friends and other players no matter what platform they are on. Not only was this a long-requested feature, but it should hopefully mean we see more console players transition or even play in the competitive scene, which is currently dominated by players on PC.

Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

And of course, as always, feel free to sound off in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Rocket League. Will you give the Diestro a spin if you open it in the new crate?