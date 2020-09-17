Rocket League Season 1 Gets a Release Date

✖

Rocket League seasons are getting a fresh start next week when Season 1 begins with a new ranked climb for players and another Rocket Pass to progress through. Psyonix announced that the next season would be called Season 1, not Season 15 as players were previously calling it, and it’ll start on September 23rd. This date lines up with the free-to-play launch of the game that’ll make Rocket League free across all available platforms, though it won’t be available to download through Steam any longer.

With the first details for Season 1 now available, it looks like Rocket League players can expect the usual array of seasonal rewards and features to look forward to. Season 1 will introduce 3v3 Competitive Tournaments to the playlists alongside another ranked climb for competitive players to progress through.

Ahead of the start of the season, Psyonix also shared a first look at the rewards players will get depending on how well they do. You can see those seasonal rewards previewed below.

If you’ve been playing Rocket League for any stretch of time before the free-to-play announcement, you already know there’s going to be another Rocket Pass during this season. The Rocket Pass consists of free and premium tiers and this time includes a new car called the Harbinger. Those who get the Rocket Pass Premium will also get extra challenges to complete to earn additional rewards.

Those challenges have been around for a while, but they’ll now be housed in a new hub showing players what tasks they have to complete.

Season 1 begins when free to play launches on September 23! Get ready for a new Rocket Pass, Ranks, Challenges, and Competitive Tournaments!

“Be sure to check out the all-new Challenge menu when Season 1 launches,” Psyonix said about the new challenges feature. “It will be your hub that shows progress for Weekly and Season Challenges, and more events in the future. Complete available Challenges to unlock XP and Drops. Season Challenges don't expire until the end of Season 1, and more will unlock as the Season progresses. And remember, Weekly Challenges expire every Wednesday and are replaced with new Weekly Challenges, so be sure to complete yours to unlock your rewards!”

Rocket League Season 1 is scheduled to launch on September 23rd when the game goes free-to-play across all supported platforms. The season will run from then until December 9th when Season 2 will take its place with more rewards and features.