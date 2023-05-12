Rocket League Season 10 Rewards Adds Pixelated Trails and Toppers

Rocket League kicked off its tenth season on March 8, but now that team at Psyonix has announced a new pair of cosmetics that are coming via Competitive Rewards. This time around, players who hop into the competitive modes and rank up can earn a set of pixelated Trails and Toppers that they can use to adorn their vehicle. These 8-bit beauties look great, and, as part of what Psyonix is calling a "one-time treat," you'll be able to grab them both as long as you put in the time.

If you're new to Rocket League, Competitive Rewards are actually relatively simple. You just need to jump into ten placement matches to get your initial rank. Then, you'll need to finish the requirements for your rank to unlock the rewards. For example, if you only want the Bronze tier, you'll need to win 10 games in that tier and the awards will be yours. If you're able to play your way into the Grand Champion or Supersonic Legend ranks, you'll also grab a new title in addition to the Trail and Topper rewards.

Earn Trails and Toppers for Season 10 Rewards 👀



Learn More Here: https://t.co/ZzfBYPEaO7 pic.twitter.com/b2OBb8LXXg — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 12, 2023

As mentioned above, this double reward is a rarity in Rocket League. Psyonix is clear in its blog post that they may go back to this well in the future, but for now, this is a "special" release that's meant to "celebrate the spirit of partying up." In any case, both the Trail and Topper look great in motion, making them a solid reward in addition to everything else you can earn while working through the Rocket Pass.

Season 10 runs until June 7. Psyonix hasn't said much about what's coming in Rocket League Season 11 just yet, but we still have about a month until that drops. If past seasons are anything to go by, we can expect a new Rocket Pass, several new challenges, and hopefully more Competitive Rewards on the same level as the ones Psynoix dropped today. If you're wanting to attach the pixelated Trail and Topper to your soccer car, make sure to hop in soon before they go away forever.