Star Wars Droids Coming to Rocket League

The droids of Star Wars are coming to Rocket League on May 4, according to developer Psyonix. What does this crossover look like? Well, it will feature items "inspired" by the likes of R2-D2, C-3PO, BB-8, and K-2SO. This includes decals, wheels, and animated toppers. Unfortunately, what this crossover does not feature is a new Star Wars map, which would have been really cool.

A list of the new items and their prices can be found beneth the new promotional trailer released for the crossover. That said, if your wallet is empty you won't be able to afford any of these items. If you're one of these players, don't worry, there is some free content. More specifically, a free "Rust Bucket" player title and a R2-D2 (Twin Suns) player banner. These items will also be in the Item Shop starting on May 4, but will require no credits.

Below, you can check out the aforementioned trailer:

R2-D2 PACK (800 CREDITS)

R2-D2 Octane Decal

R2-D2 Wheels

R2-D2 Topper

C-3PO PACK (500 CREDITS)

C-3PO Fennec Decal

C-3PO Wheels

BB-8 PACK (800 CREDITS)

BB-8 Takumi Decal

BB-8 Wheels

BB-8 Topper

K-2SO PACK (500 CREDITS)

K-2SO Dominus Decal

K-2SO Wheels

This isn't the end of the crossover, there is also a special player anthem and a "Droid" player title, but these will be locked behind the Star Wars Droid Bundle, which comes with all Droid Pack as well. This will obviously be the best value, but requires the most money as well.

"Miss the friendly sounds of an astromech droid? Install the R2-D2 player anthem to hear R2 bleat, buzz, and whistle every time you score! You'll get this player anthem, the "Droid" player title, and all four Droid Packs with the Star Wars Droid Bundle," says Psyonix. "For true superfans out there, you'll need the perfect car to accompany your new Items. The Star Wars Droid + Car Bundle includes the content listed above, PLUS a Gold Fennec, Black Dominus, Cobalt Octane, and Orange Takumi. "