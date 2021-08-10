Rocket League Reveals New Season 4 Details

✖

Rocket League Season 4 is set to begin later this week, and developer Psyonix has revealed new information on what fans can expect to see! On August 11th, the game will add a new arena, a new Rocket Pass, new LTMs, and more. This season, Psyonix seems to be going with an old west theme, and the new Deadeye Canyon Arena is a perfect match. Of course, the Outlaw car that comes with this season's Rocket Pass is even more fitting, and it's accompanied by more than 70 tiers of loot, alongside the usual XP boost, and Weekly and Season Challenges.

A brief teaser trailer for this season can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🏟️: Deadeye Canyon

🚘: Outlaw

🏆: Expanded Competitive Tournaments + More! Learn about Season 4: https://t.co/Ewj4NAdwsd pic.twitter.com/svbsCAhZeB — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) August 9, 2021

Streamers will be happy to know that this season is being accompanied by a quality of life change that should be very helpful! Rocket League Season 4 will have a "Streamer Safe Music Feature," which allows the player to turn off copyrighted music. As a result, music will be muted in certain sections of the game, or switched to music that's free to use. DMCA takedowns have been a common headache for Twitch users, so hopefully this will prevent the problem for Rocket League streamers!

Psyonix has also provided a schedule for the game's LTMs. On August 12th, Heatseeker will be the game's featured LTM, followed by Speed Demon on August 19th. A set date has not been given for Spring Loaded, which will appear sometime towards the end of August. That particular mode is currently playable in private matches as a mutator option. Last but not least, players can expect to see changes to party rank restrictions and improvements to casual matches.

Rocket League is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Rocket League Season 4? What do you think of these new additions to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!