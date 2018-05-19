Rocket League Season 7 Rewards Revealed

Psyonix has announced Rocket League‘s Season 7 rewards, as well as provided details on the upcoming Season 8.

According to the San Diego-based developer, it is taking a new approach to Rewards this season, beginning with a new set of Player Banners. While each Skill Tier will continue to have its own unique Player Banner, the color and design of said Banners have been detached from the Tier they’re rewarded to. For example, blue hues for Diamond and Platinum ranks, Gold for gold, etc.

Psyonix says this change will allow it to retain the creative freedom of bringing new, better content season after season, while also helping to inspire new presets or compliment existing presets.

Here’s a rundown of the banner distribution, via Psyonix:

Bronze I or higher – ‘Season 7 – Tier 1’ Player Banner

Silver I or higher – ‘Season 7 – Tier 2’ Player Banner + lower Player Banner

Gold I or higher – ‘Season 7 – Tier 3’ Player Banner + lower Player Banners

Platinum I or higher – ‘Season 7 – Tier 4’ Player Banner + lower Player Banners

Diamond I or higher – ‘Season 7 – Tier 5’ Player Banner + lower Player Banners

Champion I or higher – ‘Season 7 – Tier 6’ Player Banner + lower Player Banners

Grand Champion – ‘Season 7 Grand Champion’ in-game Title + ‘Season 7 – Tier 7’ Player Banner + lower Player Banners

In addition to Player Banners, eligible players will also receive up to three new Goal Explosions at the end of the season. The following Goal Explosions will be dished out:

Bronze and Silver Tiers – ‘Striker’ Goal Explosion

Gold and Platinum – ‘Striker’ and ‘Striker Pro’ Goal Explosions

Diamond, Champion and Grand Champion– ‘Striker,’ ‘Striker Pro’ and ‘Striker Legend’ Goal Explosions

As always, in order to be eligible for Season 7 rewards, you must place in a Competitive Playlist and fulfill the appropriate Season Reward Level or Levels.

Psyonix also notes that “matchmaking troublemakers,” and any account found abusing the matchmaking system or game rules, may lose out on Season 7 rewards entirely.

Upon the completion of Season 7, Season 8 will be rolled in with a soft skill reset opposed to a hard reset, which has been used in the past.

Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.