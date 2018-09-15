‘Rocket League’ Season 8 Rewards Revealed, Season 9 Detailed

The end of Rocket League Season 8 and the start of Season 9 is upon us, which can only mean one thing: season rewards and new season details.

Season 8 is scheduled to conclude and Season 9 is scheduled to commence when the game’s next update hits. At the moment, Psyonix hasn’t disclosed when exactly this update will arrive, but it should be soon.

For Season 8 rewards, Psyonix will be dishing out eight brand-new boosts. As always, what your level is come the end of the season will determine what rewards you receive.

Here’s a breakdown:

Bronze I or higher – ‘Season 8 – Bronze’ Rocket Boost

Silver I or higher – ‘Season 8 – Silver’ Rocket Boost + lower Rocket Boosts

Gold I or higher – ‘Season 8 – Gold’ Rocket Boost + lower Rocket Boosts

Platinum I or higher – ‘Season 8 – Platinum’ Rocket Boost + lower Rocket Boosts

Diamond I or higher – ‘Season 8 – Diamond’ Rocket Boost + lower Rocket Boosts

Champion I or higher – ‘Season 8 – Champion’ Rocket Boost + lower Rocket Boosts

Grand Champion – ‘Season 8 Grand Champion’ in-game Title + all Season 8 Rocket Boosts

Pysonix has said more information and media on said rewards will come as the next update draws closer.

As always, in order to be eligible for Season 8 reward items you must complete all 10 placement matches in a Competitive Playlist and hit the appropriate reward requirements.

As for what’s in store for Season 9, Extra Modes (Ranked Sports) will be coming to Competitive playlists for the first time. For Hoops, it will be limited to 2v2, while Dropshot, Rumble, and Snow Day will be constrained to 3v3.

According to Psyonix all the rules and systems, including Rocket Pass progression, will apply to the Extra Modes. Further, it’s “considering” adding additional Seasonal Rewards such as Mode-specific Grand Champion titles. As a result of these modes moving to competitve, they will no longer be available in casual playlists due to Psyonix not wanting to split the player base and have server population issues as a result.

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more details on Season 8 rewards and Season 9, click here. For more news, media, and information on Rocket League, click this link.