Players hoping to experience Grand Theft Auto 6 at 60 frames per second on current-generation consoles may need to adjust their expectations. Rockstar Games has made it clear that the highly anticipated open-world game is designed to run at 30fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and a future update isn’t going to change that. Even owners of Sony’s more powerful PS5 Pro shouldn’t expect a performance mode that doubles the game’s frame rate.

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, Rockstar has confirmed that the PS5 Pro doesn’t have the processing power necessary to run GTA 6 at 60fps. The console does offer a more capable graphics processor and improved upscaling technology compared to the standard PS5, but those advantages aren’t enough to overcome the demands placed on its central processor. That limitation is particularly important for a game built around an enormous open world filled with complex systems and a densely populated environment.

GTA 6’s Technical Ambitions Come at the Cost of Higher Frame Rates

The decision is consistent with Rockstar’s previous confirmation that GTA 6 targets 30fps across current-generation consoles. The studio has emphasized that the game pushes the hardware to its limits, with its performance target allowing developers to maintain the level of environmental detail and activity they want throughout Leondia. Rather than offering separate graphics and performance options, Rockstar has built the console experience around a single presentation target, which makes sense considering the numerous of different configurations available even on just consoles.

The PS5 Pro’s additional horsepower doesn’t change the core limitation. While its upgraded GPU allows Rockstar to improve visual clarity details that aren’t available on the standard PS5, its CPU is only modestly improved. This matters more than you may think, because running a game at 60fps requires the system to complete its work for each frame in roughly half the time available at 30fps.

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

This also means Xbox Series X|S owners shouldn’t expect a different outcome. Rockstar’s 30fps target applies across Microsoft’s current console lineup, and neither the Series X nor the less powerful Series S has been positioned to offer a higher frame-rate option. There is no indication that a future patch will introduce one, either.

For players who prioritize smoother performance, the news will undoubtedly be disappointing, particularly given how much time has passed since the current console generation began. 30 FPS, especially after playing at a higher framerate, can be difficult to go back to. However, Rockstar appears committed to preserving the visual detail and complexity it has built into Grand Theft Auto 6 rather than compromising that experience to pursue a higher frame rate. Console players should therefore approach the November 19 release expecting 30fps, not a performance mode that might arrive soon after, or even later at all.