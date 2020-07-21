Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Release Date Revealed

In Japan, today's Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase presentation revealed new information regarding Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, an upcoming game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. A lot of viewers found the game's absence during the North American presentation a bit strange, but XSEED and Marvelous later announced that the game will release in the region on November 10 in a standard edition for $39.99 and a Divine Edition for $59.99. The game will deliver some of the farming elements that Marvelous games are known for mixed with action-platforming. Across social media, fans expressed disappointment, as many would have liked to see that information relayed during the Direct!

What do you think of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin so far? Were you disappointed that the game didn't make the cut for the North American presentation? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

The game seems to have made some fans today!

A lot of people wish the game had gotten showcased outside Japan.

Sakuna might have turned some of that negativity around!

It wasn't the only game that got left out in North America, however.

The game definitely looks interesting.

Seems likely Nintendo has more to come.

Come on, NoA!

Of course, some think Nintendo fans wouldn't have been happy, regardless.

