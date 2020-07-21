Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Release Date Revealed

The game seems to have made some fans today! While I think Nintendo needs to work on their marketing, I'm very happy that SMT III and V are on their way to Switch. Also, while it wasn't shown in the western Direct Mini, Sakuna looks great. #NintendoDirect — Blue Rogue Jesse (@jesse_rogue) July 20, 2020 prevnext

A lot of people wish the game had gotten showcased outside Japan. Seriously, who in his right mind in Nintendo of América thought we both Europeans and Americans might not be interested in games such as Sakuna or Captain Tsubasa? Nice joke. Captain Tsubasa has been on my radar since day 1, same for Sakuna as of today. Nice dicision-making guys — Martín Ortiz (@Martin_A_Ortiz) July 20, 2020 prevnext

Sakuna might have turned some of that negativity around! Since I've seen a lot of negativity out there about this morning's #NintendoDirect, I just wanted to put out there that considering Nintendo set expectations pretty low upfront, I thought 2 SMT games and Cadence were pretty solid announcements. Sakuna looks nice too. — Capsulejay (@Capsulejay) July 20, 2020 prevnext

It wasn't the only game that got left out in North America, however. Nintendo fan here, can confirm. Although I think the mini direct would have been at least a little better received if it included the Sakuna and Atelier Ryza 2 trailers that were in the Japanese direct. — Aethix (@Aethix0) July 20, 2020 prevnext

The game definitely looks interesting. Nintendo did not include this game in the American Mini Direct. Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin combines action platforming and farming and it looks incredible! Sakuna will be out in NA on Nov. 12. pic.twitter.com/rZqyNskeZ8 — Ex-SOLDIER (@gh0ulface) July 20, 2020 prevnext

Seems likely Nintendo has more to come. Brigandine was the only thing I was looking forward to this year aside from Bravely Default 2. But now with SMT Nocturne and Sakuna, this year is looking increasingly backloaded for me. Nintendo's probably got some surprises they're saving up for the end of this year too. — Doro (@DoroTTV) July 20, 2020 prevnext

Come on, NoA! Nintendo of America need to put some respect on Sakuna! 😤 — CriticalKnockOut (@CriticalK_O) July 20, 2020 prevnext