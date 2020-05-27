Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection Release Date Revealed

SNK has officially announced that Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, which is exactly what it sounds like, will release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC over the next couple months. Specifically, it will first release on PC in June and then on consoles on July 28th. Depending on your preference, you can either pick up the full thing for free via the Epic Games Store beginning on June 11th or purchase it via Steam and the Epic Games Store on June 18th once the free week is over.

In total, the new collection includes seven different Samurai Shodown titles from the Neo Geo, including Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV Amakusa's Revenge, Samurai Shodown V, Samurai Shodown V Special, and Samurai Shodown V Perfect. The last of these, Samurai Shodown V Perfect, is a previously unreleased title features a new story and ending, making this its first official release.

The collection also comes with online multiplayer for each individual title, a special museum mode with development documents and interviews, and a music player featuring over 200 tracks. Developer Digital Eclipse, who is responsible for this collection, is known for its excellent work documenting the history of the franchises it works on, and there's no reason to believe that Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection will be any different.

As mentioned above, Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on... well, a variety of dates. It is set to be free via the Epic Games Store beginning June 11th, release on Steam on June 18th, and then on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch digitally on July 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of video games right here.

