Epic Games Store Making Game Not Even Out Free to Own

Epic Games Store has revealed a future free game. After making Grand Theft Auto 5 and Civilization V free to all users of the storefront, Epic Games is planning on making a game not even out free to own as well. More specifically, it's been revealed that Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection will be made free on June 11, and will be free to download and keep until June 18. In other words, after June 18, it will return to its normal price of $40

The announcement comes part of a larger announcement for the game that includes word that it will release on June 11 via the PC. And at first, it will only be available on the Epic Games Store. In fact, only after the aforementioned free trial will the game release on Steam (June 18).

Meanwhile, a few weeks later the game will hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch on June 28. And for now, this is where it will end. The game is also in development for Xbox One, but there's currently no word when this version of the game will drop.

What's noted is that the game will have a retail run on Nintendo Switch and PS4 sometime later this summer. For now, details on this retail run have been held back by publisher SNK and developer Digital Eclipse.

"It all began in ‘94. And now, the weapon-based fighting game series that swept the world is ready to be taken home as a stellar collection," reads an official pitch of the game. "Six NeoGeo titles as well as one mysterious, unreleased game are featured! What is more, is that each game features online battle modes as well as a Museum Mode and music player! This collection is a must-have for all Samurai Shodown fans across the globe!"

As you may know, Epic Games Store makes a new game -- or sometimes even multiple games -- free every week. At the moment, it's unclear what the next freebie will be, however, a recent leak may offer some clues.

