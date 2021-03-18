Scarlet Nexus Trailer Reveals Release Date

Today, Bandai Namco announced the release date of Scarlet Nexus, its brand new RPG being made by former members of the team that made the Tales of series. More specifically, Bandai Namco revealed that Scarlet Nexus will release worldwide on June 25 via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and both Xbox Series consoles. And to accompany this news, Bandai Namco also released a new trailer spotlighting one of the game's prominent characters, Kasane. The news didn't stop there though. Bandai Namco also surprised fans by revealing an anime of the game is in the works and set to drop sometime this summer as well (the announcement trailer can be found here).

Adding to all of this, Bandai Namco also revealed an $80 Deluxe Edition (the standard edition will cost $60) of the game, which comes with the following additives: the battle attire set "Red," a digital soundtrack, a digital artbook, and the additional attachment “The Others."

Meanwhile, pre-ordering the game nets you the following: the special battle attire set “Audio," the additional attachment “Face Vision: Seal," the additional attachment “Dream Catcher," and the additional attachment set “Shoulder Baki (11)."

Scarlet Nexus will be available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X when it releases this June. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of any story pitch:

"In a far distant future, a psionic hormone was discovered in the human brain, granting people extra-sensory powers and changing the world as we know it," reads an official blurb about the game. "Just as humanity was entering this new era, deranged mutants known as Others began to descend from the sky with a thirst for human brains. Highly resistant to conventional attack methods, extreme measures needed to be taken to battle the overwhelming threat and preserve humanity. Those with acute extra-sensory abilities, known as psionics, were our chance to fight the onslaught from above. To this day, psionics have been scouted for their talents and recruited to the Other Suppression Force (OSF), humanity’s last line of defense."