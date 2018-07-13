School Petitions to Ban Fortnite From Homes

Fortnite is a game that you can’t seem to escape. Whether you’re into the popular online title or not is irrelevant, it’s everywhere. The wild surge in popularity began when Epic Games made their free-to-play Battle Royale debut alongside their pre-existing Save the World mode in an era where PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds reigned supreme. From there, it has completely taken the gaming world by storm and not everybody is happy about that.

According to a recent report from GoTo.Game, an email from a school in Sydney, Australia has been leaked asking for parents to ban Fortnite from their homes. According to the source that sent the email, the school is “concerned” about the game and how it impacts children’s lives:

Their primary concern seems to be with the messaging system, citing that it invites strangers into the lives of parents and their children, “This game does not allow for messaging to be turned off so the boys are accessible to hundreds of online strangers. The game is played in teams of 4, so can be quite addictive as the boys feel they are letting their team down if they are not playing.”

The alleged email continues, “Common sense media is a site I find really useful for checking ratings of TV Shows, movies, and games. It is pretty difficult to keep ahead of our boys in terms of technology, so it is important [to] be vigilant in this regard.”

One thing that makes this seem a bit fishy is that, as you can see in the image above, the email in question is rife with grammatical errors. That being said, Australia is also known for banning media for reasons that other regions find a bit silly – so who knows? This could be completely valid.

It’s also important to note that messaging can be disabled in the game, meaning that the correspondence in question isn’t really accurate in its concern.

According to the official ESRB ratings board, “This is an action game in which players build forts, gather resources, craft weapons, and battle hordes of monsters in frenetic combat. From a third-person perspective, players use guns, swords, and grenades to fight skeleton-like monsters (husks) in ranged and melee-style combat. Players can also defeat enemies by using various traps (e.g., electric, spikes, poisonous gas). Battles are highlighted by frequent gunfire, explosions, and cries of pain.”

