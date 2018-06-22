SCUF Vantage PS4 Trailer Reveals the Sexiest Controller We’ve Ever Seen

If you read ComicBook/gaming often, then you know we’re total controller nerds. We love custom controllers, and we love SCUF. During E3 we got to go hands on with their new SCUF Vantage Controller for PS4, and today, you guys finally get to peep the sexy E3 trailer that shows off all of its wonderful features. If you’ve never laid hands on anything other than a standard PS4 or Xbox One controller, check out the trailer above, and see what you’ve been missing.

So what’s the point? If you think about it, when you use your video game controllers, you mainly only make use of your two pointer fingers and your two thumbs. What if a controller came along that fit just as comfortably in your hands (if not more so), that empowered you to use your entire hands while playing? What if you never had to reach across your controller to pull off a maneuver ever again? That’s the point. That’s what all of these paddles and extra buttons are for.

Take Fortnite, for example. Instead of having to take your thumbs off of the jump button to get in and out of build mode, which you will be doing a lot, a quick tap of your middle fingers on one of the back paddles could do the work for you while you remain mobile and vigilant. You basically get six extra buttons, that you can assign any function, and they’re all instantly accessible where the sides of your hands and pads of your fingers are resting naturally. Would that give you an advantage in online games?

Well, yes, absolutely it would. And that’s the point. Think about Overwatch, too. I’m a Lucio main, but it’s hard to fully take advantage of his mobility using a normal controller. How am I supposed to ride the wall if I have to hold down the jump button with my right thumb? That prevents me from adjusting my aim. If I had jump assigned to a back paddle, on the other hand, that would leave my right thumb free to aim shots and boop my opponents right off the map.

In addition to the extra functionality, you’re paying for myriad customization options. Some seriously competitive first-person shooter players swear by taller analogue sticks, and some fighting game fanatics like having a control disc instead of a traditional d-pad. You may find that trigger extensions help you tremendously, or you might not. Having options is the important thing, and this controller gives you plenty of options.

We’re hoping to bring the SCUF Vantage PS4 controller home in the very near future, and when we do, you can expect a full product review. Stay tuned!