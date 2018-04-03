Sea of Thieves Devs Assure Players That More Content Is on the Way

Sea of Thieves is a shared world pirate adventure that has a very heavy emphasis on “shared.” The appeal comes from not epic quest lines and memorable characters, but the (bear with us for this corny bit) treasure of friendship and open seas. We shared our thoughts on why the title doesn’t deserve all of the hate it received right here if interested, but the most common complaint is the lack of content. It’s a fair gripe and one that the team over at Rare Ltd wants their fans know they heard loud and clear.

The team recently took to their forums to give an update on where they are post-launch. With hacking being a rising problem, that remains a priority for the developers. They also mentioned that they are well aware of what players are asking for and they have something in mind that should make many happy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We hear the content question and understand why people are keen to see how we plan to move Sea of Thieves forward. Planning is ongoing on the next set of priorities right now, and we are adjusting our existing plans based on the feedback we’ve been seeing. We will have more to share on this soon”

From previous commentary made by Rare, we know that hostile mermaids are on the horizon, pets, live events, ship ownership, and more. Private crews have also been mentioned, but the live events is where they will earn back a lot of the player love seen in the beta periods. With the most common negative against the title being the lack of things to do outside of basic fetch quests and searchin’ for danger with buds, live events will help give more direction for those wanting more out of their pirate experience.

Interested in seeing our thoughts about solo play versus shared play? Check out our pros and cons about the latest Xbox title right here. For now, Sea of Thieves is available for Xbox One and PC with cross-platform play also available. Go forth and be pirate!