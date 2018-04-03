Sea of Thieves Gets an Honest Game Trailer, And It Walks the Plank

Since its release last month, Microsoft and Rare’s Sea of Thieves has been drawing a great deal of attention – both positive and negative. It’s registered a record number of players in its first week of release, but it’s also gotten its fair share of criticism.

So, obviously, that makes it an easy target for Honest Game Trailers. The team at Smosh Games have just released their latest episode, which takes a deep look at Thieves and the problems that surround it – namely, an “experience that feels like you paid $60 for a beta,” according to the video description.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The narrator noted, “From the creators of some of your favorite childhood collect-a-thons comes a brand new spin on a child-friendly pirate genre that feels less like a video game and more like a sandbox for Twitch streamers.”

He continues, “Dive into the frothy waters of Sea of Thieves, and discover they’re about as deep as an inflatable kiddie pool as you scour the high seas for adventure, booty and any trace of fun – but mostly uncover boredom, bugs, and a treasure trove of buyer’s remorse.

“Screw on the barnacled pegleg of the saltiest pirate you can randomly generate…then get ready to set out on a genuine pirate adventure, where you’ll do exactly what real pirates did – pick up a quest from a vendor, open a fully explored map and chart your course, fiddle with the complicated sailing controls and try to navigate while staring at the map the whole time until you reach one of the many non-descript items, grab the thing you’re looking for, then sail slowly back to the guy who asked for it and get a handful of gold for your troubles.

“Then, DO IT ALL OVER AGAIN! Because those are literally the only objections in the game,” the narrator added. “This whole thing feels less like being a pirate and more like being a 17thcentury UPS guy.”

They then dig into the content for the game, or “saying f**k it and griefing everyone you meet,” if that’s what you feel like doing. Oh, and totally don’t team up with “randos,” and stick with friends.

So, yeah, the Honest Game Trailer pretty much captures the madness that is Sea of Thieves, though it notes that it “ended up being VR chat for Jack Sparrow enthusiasts.” It’s a funny watch, and you can see it all above.

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.