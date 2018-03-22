Sea of Thieves: How to Get Started

Sea of Thieves is a new shared-world adventure that saw massive amounts of success during every beta period, but reactions seem to be faltering now that the title has released. A large part of that is a miscommunication about what the game actually is and what its goals are. You can check out our clarification and thoughts on the online game right here, but for those looking to set sail – there are a few tips to help make navigating the open seas a little bit more manageable.

There is a lot of freedom in this game. And we mean a lot. Not the same freedom players see in the usual open-world, this is total real-time freedom. There is no epic questline, it really is just an easy going experience meant to be enjoyed with friends. But that freedom can have players feeling a little lost as to what they’re actually “supposed” to do. We’re gamers, we’re used to objectives, quest markers, direction. This game doesn’t offer that because it’s not meant to. That doesn’t mean there aren’t things to do. There are voyages to partake in, gold to plunder, enemies to take down (both real players and in-game foes) … there is quite a lot to do if you know what you’re looking for.

That’s where we come in.

If you see a player whose name is turquoise, that’s your crew. White players are other crews from different ships. Don’t trust them, they can kill you. You can also voice chat with your crew and other players. The “enemy” players’ voice chat is activated by proximity, so keep that in mind when boarding another crew’s ship.

For a slightly more “silly” aspect of the game that doesn’t really affect the game itself – there are wheels you need to pay attention to. On console, it’s the D-pad. Your inventory is accessible this way in addition to an emote wheel that lets you dance and drink with the best of them!

First thing you need to know before setting sail is that there are three factions. The Gold Hoarders, the Merchant Alliance, and the Order of Souls. Each one has their own purpose and their own map markers for new adventures. You can talk with each representative to see what suits your style the most, though I personally felt instantly drawn to the Order of Souls.

Once your loyalty has been pledged, head to the ship (with your crew!) and get ready to plunder. As the idiot that tried to do everything by myself the first time I hopped in-game, definitely play with people you know if you can. Communication can make or break your ship’s survival rate – patching holes, raising the sails – it’s a group effort that goes 100 times better when everybody actually likes talking to each other.

IMPORTANT:

A lot of players are reporting that they’re not getting their gold or XP when completing quests. This misconception is understandable because when you loot an item that is for your faction, a message will pop up saying “Quest Complete,” but it’s not… not really. In order to cash in those rewards, you physically have to return those items to the vendor you pledged your loyalty to. Then, and only then, will you reap those regards. Moral of the story: ALWAYS TURN IN YOUR LOOT.



In addition to questing, keep in mind that pretty much everything is trying to kill you. Sharks, snakes, … Kraken. And don’t worry about getting lost if you decide to go for a massive swim. If you stray too far, a mermaid will appear with a flare to direct you back to the ship.

If you ignore the mermaid and continue to take your chances, you might find yourself in a fight you just can’t win by yourself. If you happen to die, you’ll find your soul on the “ship of the damned,” which is as creepy as it sounds, that holds a portal to bring you back to the living.

If you’re like me and think “there’s no way in hell you’re taking this ship from me” when enemy players attack, you can actually sink your own ship. “If I can’t have it, nobody will” type thing, simply choose the “Scuttle Ship” option in your menu and wait for the rest of the team to vote ‘yes’. Speaking of voting, you can also vote to put your own crew mates in the brig. Because friendship.

As far as voyages and different crew members: there is no level scaling so any one, regardless of level, can attend voyages. If they can do it, you can do it, just as a different level.

The best thing?

You can fire yourself out of a canon. You’re welcome.

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10. Check out our first impressions here, and stay safe out there ya scallywags!