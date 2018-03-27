Sea of Thieves Will No Longer Have a Death Cost Penalty, Says Rare

Ever since its release last week, Sea of Thieves has had to wade its way through controversial waters, between criticism from players that were having trouble getting into the game, as well as updates that left some players tied up.

For example, we reported just a few days ago that the developers at Rare were going to add a “death tax” to the game, taking some precious booty out of your pockets when you were trying to come back to life. But there was an interesting question that emerged from this – what happens when you run out of money? Are you dead for good?

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s exactly what the game’s executive producer, Joe Neate (under the name Three Sheets Nate) wondered on Twitter, when he saw that the Death Cost would be implemented into the game. Shortly thereafter, Rare, deciding that it didn’t want to stop players from having fun within the game, addressed the matter, which you can see following Neale’s tweet.

I wonder what happens when a broke pirate dies 🤔☠️👻💰 pic.twitter.com/G1a66S2leX — Jeph “Peg Leg” Perez | jeph86 (@rare_fanatic) March 22, 2018

Rare’s reply is as follows: “Letting everyone know we’ve heard the feedback and the proposed ‘Death Cost’ in #SeaofThieves is, well, dead. We messed up with the messaging around this, and it’s now gone. Thanks for the honest feedback & discussion on this.”

With that, some fans have provided feedback surrounding this decision, wondering if Rare would make up for the grief behind it. But others have been supportive, as well. You can see some of those responses below:

You guys should consider a bounty system for constant griefers; I know we’re all pirates, but even pirates didn’t constantly kill each other. — Steph M (@psykogrl) March 26, 2018

Hello! Glad it got to where it was going! I’m sure @MoaninBoninOnan and @camreigle will be thrilled that our wild, careening ideation was not in vain. Good luck to you and the rest of the team as you enter this brave new post-launch phase! — Mad Chad McCannon (@KremlingForce) March 26, 2018

Hey Joe! Thanks for the transparency as ever. Decision’s probably final, but @MoaninBoninOnan had an idea to use the Death Cost as an anti-bullying measure and workshopped it with me and @camreigle in-game yesterday. Bear with me… (1/9) — Mad Chad McCannon (@KremlingForce) March 26, 2018

We’ll see what other things Rare improves in the game over the next few weeks.

Sea of Thieves is available now for Xbox One and Windows 10.