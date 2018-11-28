New ‘Sea of Thieves: Shrouded Spoils’ Update Now Live

Sea of Thieves’ latest update is now live with the Shrouded Spoils content available for all players.

Filled with fog and new ship customizations, Rare revealed the video above to preview what’s included in the Shrouded Spoils update. One of the first things players will notice is that the game now has expanded ship customization with new cosmetic items able to be purchased from the game’s Shipwrights.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Pirates can now flaunt their riches by customising their ship’s wheel, cannons and capstan!” Rare’s patch notes for the Sea of Thieves update said. “These new cosmetics can be bought from Shipwrights across the Sea of Thieves and their stock is split by region (matching locations to our existing sets). So if you want to round out a cosmetic set, visit the Shipwright you bought it from the first time around!”

Fog now also covers the seas, so players will have to pay extra attention to where they’re sailing their ships. The fog likely won’t do much to cover up the new varieties of Megalodons that populate the waters nor will it cover up the Kraken enemies that are also now more difficult following the release of the update. Megalodons like the Crested Queen and the elusive Shrouded Ghost can be found throughout the game with the existing Kraken encounters now posing an even greater threat.

Visit our dedicated Shrouded Spoils web page to check out the time-limited cosmetics, new items and a rundown of what we’ve added with this update! The page even has swirling fog, we’ve gone all in! //t.co/TxEvQDZJIi pic.twitter.com/MB9Za2SA6B — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 28, 2018

“The difficulty of Kraken encounters has been increased and balanced for different crew sizes, meaning it can now assault any ship, even your Sloop!” the patch notes dais about the Kraken encounters. “Watch out for its new slap attack too. The seas just got more perilous…”

Amid the extra water-based enemies and the skeleton ships and forts that are now more plentiful in Sea of Thieves, players also have access to a set of limited-time items available for Doubloons. These include the Wailing Barnacle sails, hull, figurehead, flag, cannons, wheel, and capstan, according to the notes. The items won’t be around for forever though, so players only have a short while to purchase them.

Sea of Thieves’ maintenance for the latest patch has now concluded, so players can start going after all the content that’s included in the Shrouded Spoils update.