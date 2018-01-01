Secret Of Mana Remake “Moderate Amounts Of Cleavage” Detailed In New ESRB Rating

Sometimes, Secret of Mana is just too pure for words. This is one of those times. The ESRB rating has just been released for the upcoming remake and visual/audio upgrades aren’t the only thing Mana fans have in store. According to the description, the upcoming title will have “mildly suggestive comments” and “moderate amounts of cleavage” in the gameplay experience.

Here is the full rating below:

“This is a role-playing game in which a group of fighters must defeat an evil empire by restoring a magical sword. From an overhead perspective, players explore areas (e.g., villages, forests, caves), interact with characters, and battle fantastical creatures (e.g., oversized insects, monsters, dragons). Characters use swords, axes, and magic spells to defeat enemies in real-time combat; battles are highlighted by impact sounds, light effects, and cries of pain. A handful of characters wear outfits that reveal moderate amounts of cleavage; characters occasionally make mildly suggestive comments (e.g., “Maybe I’m not…filled out like she is, but I’ve got a great personality!”)”

Too pure, too pure.

For more about the upcoming game, including what’s been revamped, you can check out the announcement trailer and full description of Secret of Mana HD here:

Originally released in 1993, Secret of Mana is by far the most popular title in the “Mana” series. Now it’s finally getting a long-awaited, full 3D remake!

The game faithfully retells the beloved story while adopting modern 3D graphics and controls. It will feature a newly arranged musical score, voiced characters and new content.

The adventure of Randi, Primm, and Popoi is reborn in the new Secret of Mana HD!

