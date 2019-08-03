Secretlab Game of Thrones Gaming Chair Review: A Chair to Imitate

Secretlab’s new 2020 Series of gaming chairs has all sorts of top-of-the-line features one could hope for from high-end sitting experiences. Firm and comfortable, adjustable and sturdy, this new line of chairs is one you could use to spend hours playing games or to just catch a surprisingly comfortable nap. Wrap those perks and features up in one of three beautiful designs featuring Game of Thrones’ most influential houses and you’ve got a chair that’s hard to pass up if Game of Thrones and gaming rank high among your interests.

Stark, Lannister, and Targaryen are the three houses featured in Secretlab’s Game of Thrones collection with either the Omega ($389) or Titan ($429) variant available depending on your height and weight needs. For review purposes, Secretlab provided ComicBook.com with the Stark edition of the Titan 2020 Series that’s pictured below. To say that it was impressive would be an understatement – if you’re sitting for long stretches of time either for a job or for a hobby, consider doing it in one of Secretlab’s Game of Thrones chairs.

Before you get to soak in all the comfort and reliability of the chairs though, you have to put it together. Two people are most definitely recommended when putting the chair together to make sure everything falls into place as it should. Secretlab didn’t skimp on the materials with a metal base the dense backrest and seat, so having an extra set of hands will help you keep assembly progressing steadily. Though it’s the larger of the two chairs, the Titan didn’t appear to have many additional steps if any from the instructions, so the building experience will likely be the same between the two with the chair getting assembled in under an hour.

The firmness of the chair that’s filled with Secretlab’s Cold-Cure Foam is one of the first things you’ll notice. Instead of letting you sink into it, the chair provides a surprising amount of support with adjustable lumbar support (the Omega variant comes with a pillow instead). For those who have a hard time getting used to a pillow at the base of your backrest, the adjustable lumbar support makes for a far less obtrusive experience. Maintaining your posture for long hours is a pain – something that anyone who has to remain stationary for a long time for work or hobbies will agree with – but the 2020 Series pretty much does that for you.

Showing that it’s sturdy without being rigid, the versatility of the 2020 Series is felt all around. Armrests that move forward, back, up, down, side-to-side, and in and out compensate for any height or position you require whether you’re playing on a PC or kicking back with a Nintendo Switch. Armrests on chairs from other companies will boast similar features, but many of them feel cheap and move around at the slightest touch. Secretlab’s don’t, and along with the quiet movements the wheels and aluminum base, the chair never gets in the way of whatever you’re doing. The placement of the tilt control and hydraulics levers may take some getting used to depending on what kind of chair you’re used to since they’re directly underneath the armrests as opposed to slightly behind them, but it’s something you get used to quickly.

If you want to see how much you can trust the chair and find your next favorite napping spot at the same time, drop the chair backrest as far back as it’ll go and unlock the tilt mechanism to find an experience that rivals laying on a couch and playing your favorite games. Again, as someone who finds pillows on chairs to be in the way more often than not and would prefer them off the chair, the memory foam pillow that comes with both the Titan and Omega is one worth keeping on.

All these features make the chair worth considering on their own, and that’s before you even wrap it with the Game of Thrones aesthetic. The Stark chair is white and black with the Stark sigil in the center of both the front and back of the backrest. The sigil has a woven texture which is also found on the “Game of Thrones” and “Winter is Coming” texts found on the back and front of the chairs, respectively. From the blood-red color of the Lannister chair to dramatic black and reds of the Targaryen house, each chair has its own bold design that’s both functional and fandom-satisfying.

There are all sorts of Iron Throne puns to be made with these chairs, but the bottom line is that Secretlab’s 2020 Series is worth serious consideration when browsing these high-end chairs, especially if you’re a Game of Thrones fan. From someone who’s historically had a hard time finding comfort in gaming and office chairs, it’s going to be difficult going back to anything else. Other companies who want to attract people with their own gaming chairs regardless of the designs should take notes from Secretlab.

Secretlab’s Game of Thrones chairs can be found through the company’s site. A Stark edition of the Titan variant was provided by Secretlab for review purposes.