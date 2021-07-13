Secretlab Titan Evo Review: Welcome Changes and a Worthwhile Upgrade

✖

After reviewing and being thoroughly impressed by both the Omega and Titan variants of Secretlab’s 2020 line of chairs, one starts to wonder what sorts of improvements could be made on a gaming chair. Collaborations and custom designs tailored specifically to someone’s interests would be nice, sure, but as for the chairs themselves, they were already about as comfortable as gaming chairs get. That’s specifically why Secretlab’s new Titan Evo line of chairs is so impressive: It solves problems that weren’t even considered problems until you see the new possibilities.

Right from the start, the Titan Evo simplifies things by being one chair that comes in three sizes with two different fabric options currently offered. Whereas the 2020 line had the smaller Omega, the medium-sized Titan, and then the Titan XL variants, the 2022 Series offers only the Titan Evo in a small, regular, or XL size. Features varied between the Omega and Titan, too, but everyone now gets the same stable of features in the Titan Evo regardless of what size you get.

The Big Changes

Two of those features stand out the most when experiencing the Titan Evo: The new seat base and the revamped lumbar support system. The new “pebble” base finds itself somewhere between the Omega and Titan styles which means that it’s wide enough to accommodate most sitting needs while having slightly raised edges, though less so compared to the Omega. This design creates a sturdy, roomy base to support you through hours of gaming or office use.

This may not be desirable for everyone, however. The regular, leatherette Titan Evo I reviewed offered the roomier base as advertised, but as someone who preferred the snugness of the Omega, it took some getting used to. This wider seat base also affects the armrests since they’re attached directly to its sides. The armrests can be moved and turned all sorts of directions to fit different preferences, but even when they’re moved as close together as possible, they’re still noticeably farther apart compared to the previous chairs.

If you want to get technical (I did), the Omega’s armrests are about 17 1/2 inches apart from the insides of the cushions when they’re brought in as close as possible. The Titan’s armrests differ only slightly at 18 inches apart. By comparison, the regular Titan Evo’s measure 20 inches apart at their narrowest point. That may not seem like a significant difference, but it’s something you’ll feel in your elbows and shoulders to a slight degree even after you configure the rest of the chair’s mechanisms to your needs.

With the new lumbar system, however, there are no complaints to be had. The Titan Evo does away with lumbar pillows and even single-knob lumbar supports in exchange for a dual-knob lumbar system. The result is a less obtrusive mechanism built right into the chair that allows for the lumbar support inside to be moved not only forward and back but up and down, too. It’d be ill-advised to adopt a “posture be damned” mindset with the Titan Evo – use its lumbar features to conform the chair to your needs and your back will thank you.

(Photo: Secretlab)

Magnets, Magnets, Magnets

Secretlab’s relatively new Magnus desk incorporated magnets into the design to make cable management and other tasks easier. As it turns out, those magnets are also suitable solutions to improving the gaming chairs. The tops of the armrests attach magnetically to allow for upgrades if you so choose, and plastic plates attach to the sides of the chair to cover any unsightly nuts and bolts. The latter was present on the Omega and Titan variants, but it’s a welcome sight to see that feature expanded on.

The most creative implementation of this tech is realized in the magnetic head pillow. A strap fastening the pillow to the back of the chair seems like the most logical design until you ask, “why not put magnets in it?” The pillow magnetizes securely to the back of the chair and has just enough wiggle room to move around without ever feeling like it’s going to fall off. It’s one of those improvements that makes perfect sense when you see it in use and makes it difficult to go back to other options.

Small Comforts

The major changes above are the ones you’ll see advertised the most, but they don’t encompass everything that’s different. Secretlab’s attention to detail manifests itself in the smaller, less critical components of not only the chair but the assembly process, too.

Features that grow on you over time include the new levers for the tilt and hydraulic mechanisms as well as the handle for reclining the chair. Those seem like silly things to praise, but even the slight adjustment made to the positions of the levers makes moving the chair around more comfortable. The grooved grip for the reclining mechanism contours comfortably to the hand as well to create an all-around seamless design.

With this being the third Secretlab chair I’ve put together, it’s also worth pointing out how the packaging and assembly process have both changed over time. Secretlab chairs are by no means cheap, but right when you open the box, the attention invested is noticeable. A huge, movie poster-sized instruction manual and an accompanying setup video make building the chair a breeze, and the fact that everything has its place in the shipping box means you never have to wonder what’s what during the assembly.

(Photo: Secretlab)

The Verdict

As far as comfort, the varieties of themes and colors, and brand recognition go, Secretlab already essentially had a lock on the gaming chair department. It probably could’ve gone another year pumping out new collaborations without ever releasing a new series, and its position among competitors likely wouldn’t change. The Titan Evo, however, has ensured that Secretlab’s stayed in front.

The Omega’s snug base will be missed now that things are moving forward with only the Titan Evo, and the wider armrests might take some more getting used to, but those sacrifices aren’t bad ones at all considering what’s been improved. The Titan Evo is both surprising and impressive, and it’s worth the upgrade or the leap if you’re in the market for a new chair.

Secretlab’s Titan Evo chair in leatherette starts at $429 for the small, $449 for the regular, and $499 for the XL sizes. The SoftWeave Plus fabric version starts at $449 for the small, $469 for the regular, and $519 for the XL. A regular Titan Evo in leatherette was provided by Secretlab for review purposes, and the chairs themselves can be purchased through Secretlab’s site.