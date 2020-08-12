Secretlab League of Legends Gaming Chair Review: Subtle Styles and Comforts

Secretlab’s latest collab with Riot Games and League of Legends feels like it’s been a long time coming. We’ve seen esports-focused products from the pair to commemorate special occasions, partnerships, and competitive leagues, but never until now have we seen the actual champions that define League earn their spots on the fronts and backs of the company’s top-tier chairs. Secretlab’s Champions Collection of League chairs changes that, and after using one for a while, it’s clear they’re natural fits for League players who want something to complement their pastime and keep them comfortable.

League players have four different styles to choose from within the Champions Collection. Ahri, Yasuo, and Akali are the three champions represented in their own chairs sporting unique designs, but for our review purposes, we’re looking at the K/DA variant featuring Akali’s pop star persona. Akali’s signature greens have been replaced by a purple, black, and gold color scheme complete with a gold version of the champion’s dragon emblem on the back. A K/DA logo on the front is set above Akali’s K/DA mask. The chair’s “wings” are outfitted with a purple quilted look that helps frame the entire chair and pull the look together.

The chair to review was chosen sight unseen before seeing what the rest of the styles looked like, but after using the K/DA variant for around a week now, it was the right choice. Keeping the chair mostly black with bold accents from the purple and gold keep the look sleek and versatile to make it a solid fit for a variety of home office or gaming setups.

(Photo: Secretlab)

A lot of thought clearly went into the designs for K/DA Akali and the other champions to anchor them in League’s aesthetic without being too intrusive. No matter how many hours I’ve invested in League, there’s no champion from the roster whose face I’d want plastered across a piece of furniture in my gaming or working space. It’s unreasonable to expect every champion in the game to get their own chair, but opting for a design featuring something deeply connected to the champion without explicitly putting Akali on the front or back makes it a more attractive deal to anyone who’s even remotely interested in one of the champions represented.

Stylish chairs won’t get you far if they aren’t functional, but you won’t have to worry about that problem with the League chairs. The K/DA chair we tested was the Omega variant which differs from the Titan in a few ways. It’s got elevated sides on the seat to create more of a snug base, it has a lumbar support pillow instead of a built-in adjustable lumbar configuration, and it’s geared more towards those looking for a small or medium seating option.

From having experienced the Omega chair now and the Titan previously, I’d have to go for the Omega if I had the choice. Your accommodation needs may vary, but the slightly slimmer build and the raised edges of the seat make it feel a bit less bulky than its Titan counterpart. Those raised wings take some getting used to if you’re not accustomed to them, but the snug fit grew on me. Standard features like the adjustable armrests and the sturdy levers for different recline and tilt configurations aren’t as prominent but still deserve praise. Everything feels resilient and reliable and moves when you need it to while keeping perfectly still when it needs to stay in place.

(Photo: Secretlab)

It’s also worth pointing out ways the Secretlab builds have improved over time. Putting Secretlab’s chairs together wasn’t hard in the past and just took a bit of time and maybe a second person, but the packaging and ease of assembly in the newer chairs have both noticeably improved. Small touches like swapping out the covers used to conceal connecting brackets from ones requiring screws to magnetic covers that just pop on show demonstrate improvements with ease of assembly in mind and without compromising the chairs’ sturdiness.

All these features do come at a price, and Secretlab’s price isn’t cheap. Secretlab’s Omega version will run you $389 while the Titan instead goes for $429. The comfort offered by the Champions Collection makes the investment worth it if you plan on spending long hours working or playing in the chairs, and where the price might be a harder sell for people who don’t see their champion preferences represented in the current options, the more roundabout designs for the champions maintain their broader appeal. Past experiences with Secretlab’s chairs show the builds hold up over time with only a creak or two to speak of after extended use, so longevity shouldn’t be a problem here.

Considering how much time League players are going to spend in a chair anyway, Secretlab’s Champions Collection stands out as the best intersection so far of League, style, and comfort. One can only hope for a wider range of champions represented in the Champions Collection in the future, but if you opt for a chair now rather than waiting, you won’t be disappointed.

The Secretlab Omega K/DA Edition was provided by Secretlab for review purposes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.