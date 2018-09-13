Sega Confirms Next Round of Classic ‘Ages’ Games For Nintendo Switch, Including Sonic 2

We’re still waiting for the first round of Sega Ages games to make their way to the Nintendo Switch, but Sega is already moving full steam ahead on the next round that will be coming to the system in the months ahead.

Per this report from Gematsu, along with the previously announced Space Harrier, the next wave of Sega Ages games will include the Genesis classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2, along with the racing favorite Outrun, the shoot-em-up Thunder Force III, and the puzzle game Columns II.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Release dates haven’t been given for the games just yet, and we don’t know about all the features they’ll include yet. However, there should be some bonus items to extend gameplay, including online support for Columns II, so you can challenge friends across the Nintendo Switch Online network.

More than likely, Sega will detail these games more during its Tokyo Game Show presentation next week, along with possible new announcements.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer for the Sega Ages program to kick off. Sonic the Hedgehog and Thunder Force IV (also known as Lightening Force) will arrive on September 20 in the Japanese eShop. There’s no word on when they’ll be available in the U.S. eShop, but Sega did confirm the games will make their way here, so we should hear something very soon.

The other games in the first round of releases included Phantasy Star (which should be next in line), Alex Kidd In Miracle World and the arcade version of Gain Ground. That makes ten games in the program thus far, and more than likely we’ll see even more surprises — including, fingers crossed, some classics from the Dreamcast and Saturn era. Oh, yeah, we need to get our Virtua Fighter 2 on with our friends. And don’t think we’ve forgotten about you, Sega Rally Championship.

Maybe tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct will have some details on the U.S. releases. We’ll let you know whatever details come from the presentation.

Oh, and while we’re dreaming, Jet Set Radio for the Switch? We already know a huge community is after that one. (Yes, us included.)