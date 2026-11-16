2025 Sega Game Permanently Delisted From All Platforms

A 2025 Sega game has been permanently removed from sale on all platforms, meaning it is no longer available to purchase in any capacity. Those who own it will retain access to it, though. This delisting impacts PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo gamers because the game is available on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. That said, there is a new release in the series that makes it somewhat redundant.

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Those who are Football Manager fans will know that Football Manager 26 was a low point for the series, as evidenced by its 68 on Metacritic and its low user review scores across the Internet. To this end, perhaps it should come as no surprise that a year after its release, developer Sports Interactive and publisher Sega were happy to blink it from the Internet once it was replaced by Football Manager 27 last week. For the sake of comparison, Football Manager 27 has an 80 on Metacritic and far more positive user review scores as well.

That said, this is a pattern for the series, and no doubt has to do with expiring licenses more than embarrassment from an underwhelming installment. That said, back in the day these licenses were signed for longer, so games wouldn’t delist so quickly. In an era of annualization, though, the agreements are getting shorter and shorter.

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A Worrying Trend

Interestingly, Football Manager 26 was available via subscription services up until its delisting, and these contracts will play out. To this end, it remains available to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers, but this will stop being the case on November 16.

Unfortunately, for Football Manager fans, this also prevents users with tighter budgets from picking up older games when they are replaced, and thus become very cheap to acquire. This is how it used to work, at least. Given the incremental changes each installment makes, there’s not a ton of benefit to owning the latest Football Manager compared to an installment four years ago. Further, sometimes the new instalment is not good, like Football Manager 26 itself. All of this is to say, the practice of these one-year delistings doesn’t benefit anyone other than the publishers cutting the checks for these licensing agreements.

At the moment of publishing, neither Sports Interactive nor Sega have commented on the delisting, and for a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

Interestingly, this follows another, more high-profile delisting from Sega last month, which saw it delist a brand new 2026 game only days after release. Meanwhile, in other recent Sega news, a remake of a 1980s Sega game is now available on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for just $4.