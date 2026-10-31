Upcoming Sega Game Is Available for Free Before Launch

An upcoming Sega game is available for free before its launch next month. When you think of Sega, you think of nostalgic IP like Streets of Rage, Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Phantasy Star, Virtua Fighter, or Super Monkey Ball. Perhaps more modern Sega series like Persona, Yakuza, Bayonetta, or Total War. What probably immediately comes to mind is the series synonymous with the brand, which happens to be one of video games’ most iconic IPs. Of course, this IP is Sonic the Hedgehog. What doesn’t come to mind is probably Football Manager, not because Football Manager isn’t well-known — it is — but because you don’t think of Sega when you think of it, though. It is a Sega series, though.

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As you may know, its next installment, Football Manager 27, is set to release on November 10. Before this happens, Sega has made the game free to play until November 3. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to the Sega game on console — on PS5 and Xbox Series X — the free early access for the game is limited to PC. More precisely, limited to Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

On November 3, the game will transition to paid early access for the week until launch, which is November 10. Until November 3, though, it’s in free early access. And during this period, the entire game is available, with progress carrying over to either paid early access or launch, whenever you pick up the game next.

Play the Launch Preview of Football Manager 27 for FREE this weekend!



From 29th October to 3rd November, experience five free days of #FM27 across Steam, Epic, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass ⚽



Wishlist now and prepare for kick off: https://t.co/vQfsIsrhRE pic.twitter.com/8krkXUDIbB — SEGA (@SEGA) October 28, 2026

A Good Opportunity for New Fans

For those unfamiliar with the series, it is developed by British studio Sports Interactive and has been around since 2004. It’s not as big as EA Sports FC 27 in terms of popularity, but it’s arguably the next biggest and most prominent soccer/football game on the market. It’s dramatically different from EA Sports FC, though. Where the EA series puts a large emphasis on playing the beautiful game, Football Manager, as the name implies, puts its emphasis on managing it. To this end, it’s more a management game than a soccer/football sim.

Anyone familiar with the series will know a few days is not enough to get your fill of it. In other words, for dedicated fans, this is really just a head start on their plans with this year’s installment. For those who have never played the series, though, this free early access is a great opportunity to check it out and see if it’s for you without spending $60 to essentially trial it out.

Meanwhile, if this is not your type of Sega game, you may be more interested in a remaster of a Sega PS3 RPG, which was recently stealth-released on PS5 and PC out of nowhere.