Remake of 1980s Sega Game Now Available on Nintendo Switch for $3.99

A remake of a 1980s Sega game is now available on the Nintendo Switch for $3.99. This is thanks to an exclusive Nintendo eShop sale that is live until November 19. There is notably no Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game; however, the Switch version is playable on the Switch 2 via backward compatibility. To this end, users of both can take advantage of the 80 percent discount, which is not just the largest discount ever for the game on the eShop, but the largest discount the Nintendo Switch game has ever had across any storefront.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 1989, specifically, developer Westone and publisher Sega — the former of which went belly up in 2014 — released Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap as a new installment in the Wonder Boy series. In 2017, this game was remade by developer LizardCube and publisher DotEmu. This remake is called Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, and it’s dirt cheap on the Nintendo eShop right now, as well as everywhere else it is available. This is in addition to a $70 Nintendo Switch game that’s been discounted to just $7.

For those unfamiliar with Wonder Boy III: The Dragon’s Trap, it was a Sega Master System exclusive game when it initially came out, though it ended up coming to other platforms, including the Game Gear, PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16, and mobile devices. And this 37-year-old game does not hold up very well unless you have the Sega Master System nostalgia that goes along with it. That’s what the remake has, because it plays as well in 2026 as it did in 2017. To this end, if you were going to remake it in 2026, it would probably be nearly identical to what LizardCube produced in 2017.

Play video

One of 2017’s Most Underrated Games

When Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap was released in 2017, it earned an 80 on Metacritic, a very solid score. And this more or less lines up with its user reviews across the Internet. The Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, but on Steam, for example, it has an 86% approval rating.

As for the game itself, it is a platform adventure game that takes about 5 to 8 hours to beat, depending on a handful of variables. So, it’s not terribly content-stuffed, which is a deal-breaker for some, but a non-issue when the game only costs $4. Meanwhile, considering this is the cheapest the game has ever been in 9 years, it is hard to imagine it getting much cheaper than this anytime soon.

If $4 is too much for your wallet right now, there are some other cheaper options available. To this end, three free upgrades for three Nintendo Switch games were just released.