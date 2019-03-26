‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Streamers Have the Best Reactions to This Surprise Enemy

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is filled with deadly enemies that range from bosses to low-level mobs, and all of them are constant threats. Most enemies at least give players a chance to prepare for a fight, but one foe is ambushing players from the most unexpected of places. Some of those players are streamers which means we get to see their reaction to getting demolished during the encounter, and unsurprisingly, most of the streamers have the same reactions and say the same phrase.

The video below from SaneTBD (via PC Gamer) shows the encounter in question, though it does contain some slight spoilers depending on how far players are into the game. The area is accessible fairly early in Sekiro though, so for those who are already there or are undeterred by spoilers, you can see the video below along with an explanation of what’s happening.

One of the enemy variants Sekiro players will encounter is a Nightjar, a type of shinobi warrior that protects the rooftops of Ashina Castle. Before encountering them, players may first see references to the warriors through items like the Nightjar Monocular or skills like the Nightjar Slash. These enemies have bird-like qualities and leap around the rooftops and inside the towers of the castle while throwing shuriken and setting their weapons on fire before launching into a flurry of attacks.

They’re tough enough to take down in their normal states, but things become much more difficult when they’re plummeting from the sky. In one area atop Ashina Castle, there’s a kite flying high in the sky, just out of view of the player if they’re looking straight ahead. Walking by that spot will result in a loud “WOOOO” being heard before a Nightjar divebombs the player. This area can be accessed earlier in the game but is also a required point of interest later which explains why the streamers have such different stats. If you haven’t leveled up your vitality enough, this Nightjar from the heavens is strong enough to one-shot a player.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

