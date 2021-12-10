Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Trailer Revealed

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II made an appearance during The Game Awards 2021 with a new look at the game provided through the trailer below. Hellblade II follows the first game, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, as a sequel, and like the one before it, it’s being developed by Ninja Theory.

Those who recall the initial reveal of Hellblade II will remember that it was the first confirmed Xbox Series X game that we actually saw something from instead of just hearing of a franchise or game that would be come to the next-gen consoles. It was shown years ago during a presentation of The Game Awards with some in-engine footage revealed for the first time. It wasn’t actual gameplay, and just showed what the game would look like instead, but it was an impressive display and a promising one for the next generation.

This latest reveal is also the first that we’ve seen in a while. After the game’s debut trailer and some screenshots that accompanied it along with a brief description of the game from Microsoft, we haven’t heard much else on the game until now. Microsoft said in its release of the trailer that the game was “built for the new Xbox Series X.”

Returning back to that first trailer at a later date whenever everyone was discussing the Unreal Engine 5 news, Microsoft said Hellblade II will make use of the new engine as well as the full power of the Xbox Series X.

“The power of Xbox Series X was first demonstrated with the unveiling of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II,” Microsoft said a while back about the game and the resources at its disposal. “The team will be building the game on Unreal 5 and leveraging the power of Xbox Series X to bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen. The footage shown was captured in-engine and reflects the power of Xbox Series X available to developers to deliver new universes, experiences and games in ways you have never imagined.”

While Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was available on the PlayStation 4, Hellblade II won’t be. Ninja Theory is now owned by Microsoft as part of the Xbox Game Studios roster, and as such, the game is being developed exclusively for Xbox devices and PC.