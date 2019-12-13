Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Revealed for Next-Gen Xbox Series X

Following a huge reveal of what the next generation of Xbox consoles will look like and what they’ll be called, Microsoft continued the reveals by showing off a sequel for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. It’s called Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, and it’s slated for a release on the next generation of Xbox consoles called the Xbox Series X. You can see the first trailer above after it was first revealed during The Game Awards.

Developed by Ninja Theory, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the first follow-up game to the acclaimed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice which first released as a multi-platform game. Its sequel has currently only been announced for the Xbox Series X, which, if you didn’t see it before the trailer was revealed, is officially what we’ll be calling the next-gen Xbox console that have been talked about so much.

“Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory,” Microsoft said about the new game. “Footage for this trailer was captured entirely in engine. Built for the new Xbox Series X* – the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Power Your Dreams.”

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has currently only been announced for the Xbox Series X. It does not yet have a release date, but the next Xbox is scheduled to be released Holiday 2020, so perhaps the game will be out some time around then as well.