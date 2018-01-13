The Seven Deadly Sins: The Knights of Brittania Debuts Adventure Mode Trailer

A new trailer has debuted for The Seven Deadly Sins: The Knights of Brittania, showing off the game’s story-based Adventure Mode. Throughout Adventure Mode, players will move through the story of the TV series, collecting various upgrades and items along the way to beef up their characters. Check out the trailer below:

Over the course of their journey through the game, players will use the Boar Hat as something of a base, where they can select various missions, upgrade characters, and check battle stats. An interesting and rather beefy adaptation of the series, the game will also include ‘Duel Mode,’ where players can simply choose their characters and leap into a fight. Along their quests, players will be able to pick up Rumors, which unlock even more quests to conquer.

Here’s a summary of what players can expect, via the game’s official PlayStation listing:

Based on the hit manga, The Seven Deadly Sins by Nabaka Suzuki, enjoy stories of adventure and experience all of the action and excitement from the anime. Play through memorable fights with famous characters such as Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, and others in all of their unique fighting styles.

Assemble the Seven Deadly Sins -The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time

-The popular hit anime The Seven Deadly Sins comes to console for the very first time Action Oriented – A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series

– A high-tension and fast-paced action fighting style that is expected of the popular anime series Lush Environments – The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PS4

– The world of Britannia comes to life in a scenic 3D environment, made possible by the power of the PS4 Adventurous Storyline – Experience an enticing story line and plenty of places in Britannia to explore

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Knights of Brittania releases on January 25th in Japan and February 9th in the US. The game will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4.