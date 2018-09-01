New Shadow of the Tomb Raider Trailer Is All About Surviving Deadly Tombs

Publisher Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal have been pumping out smaller pre-release trailers of Shadow of the Tomb Raider in the build-up to launch, and they are once again back with another.

The latest trailer, titled “Acrobatic Traversal & Brutal Traps,” shows 45 seconds of raw gameplay footage that features Lara deploying a variety of traversal techniques to just barely survive dangerous tombs, which are sometimes actively trying to kill you with active, hidden traps.

If you’ve played any of the previous Tomb Raider titles, a lot of the action here will look familiar. There’s dangerous leaps from one edge to another, climbing up dangling ladders hanging above certain death, and sliding down slopes towards a major jump. The only difference, is said action looks better and smoother than ever, which is to be expected.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is poised to release September 21 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and media on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. For more information, here’s an official overview from Square Enix itself:

Experience Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider. In Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Lara must master a deadly jungle, overcome terrifying tombs, and persevere through her darkest hour. As she races to save the world from a Maya apocalypse, Lara will ultimately be forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be.

Key Features:

– Survive and Thrive In the Deadliest Place on Earth: Master an unforgiving jungle setting in order to survive. Explore underwater environments filled with crevasses and deep tunnel systems.

– Become One With the Jungle: Outgunned and outnumbered, Lara must use the jungle to her advantage. Strike suddenly and disappear like a jaguar, use mud as camouflage, and instill fear in enemies to sow chaos.

– Discover Dark and Brutal Tombs: Tombs are more terrifying than ever before, requiring advanced traversal techniques to reach them, and once inside they are filled with deadly puzzles.

– Uncover Living History: Discover a hidden city and explore the biggest hub space ever found in a Tomb Raider game.