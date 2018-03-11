Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Costs More on Nintendo Switch Than PS4 and Xbox One

Like some previous titles — such as L.A. Noire — Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will cost extra money if you want to play on the Nintendo Switch, at least if you plan on buying a physical copy. That’s right, unlike the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game, which retail at $29.99 USD, the Nintendo Switch version of Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will cost $39.99 USD.

Neither publisher Wired Productions nor developer Saber Interactive (who just last year released NBA Playgrounds and who is also working on World War Z) have provided a reason as to why their game costs more on the Switch. It may be due to more expensive manufacturing costs or licensing fees, or maybe it’s simply a move to make some extra money.

At the moment it’s unclear whether or not this mark up will extend to the digital version of the game, or simply be exclusive to retail. The latter is likely the case.

As mentioned above, this has been a trend for a decent amount of Switch games at retail. Whether this hurts Switch sales, who can say. It certainly doesn’t help if a buyer has more than one platform to play a certain game, and their choice is perhaps made easier by one version of the game being cheaper than the other.

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn is the sequel to 1994 Genesis and Super NES 2D fighting game, Shaq Fu, which at the time was notably published by EA, and is widely considered one of the worst games of all time. Like the first game, Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn stars popular NBA hall-of-famer Shaquille “Wilt Chamberneezy” O’neal. It is slated to release for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch sometime this spring.

Below, you can read an official elevator pitch of the game:

“Shaq Fu is back and better than ever! Settle the score of ’94 in a fast-paced, dynamic beat-’em-up game, combining modern and classic approaches to the genre. The player takes control of Shaquille O’Neal, voiced by none other than Shaq Fu himself, and takes on the hordes of Hell and Hollywood. Fight dozens of different enemies, learn new moves and travel to unique locations around the world. As you proceed through new levels, face powerful bosses and defeat them!”