Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn Is Getting Super-Secret DLC

The physical version of Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will ship with DLC that seems to be exclusive to the physical release, but what that DLC is hasn’t been revealed.

In fact, Saber Interactive and Wired Productions are going out of their way to make sure that the Shaq Fu DLC remains top-secret until the game’s release in June. Info regarding the DLC included in the physical edition referred to it as the “super-secret day one additional DLC content” that’s included to ensure that those who physically purchase the game when it launches will “get more Fu than they could have possibly imagined.”

The creators of the game didn’t offer many more details on the DLC but did say that it would be one that raises eyebrows.

“The additional Bonus FU will not only raise a few eyebrows on launch day when it’s revealed but will extend the gaming experience with new levels and a bonus famous main character,” a press release regarding the DLC said.

While the DLC is included in the physical edition, it’s worth pointing out that it’s not being bundled in for free. The digital version of Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will be sold for $19.99 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it’s released on June 5. However, the physical version of the game will cost at least $10 extra with an even higher price if you’re purchasing on the Nintendo Switch. The PC version also won’t be receiving a physical edition.

“Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn will be bundled as a physical boxed product with the unannounced ‘Bonus FU’ DLC at major retailers for £24.99/€29.99/$29.99 on the PlayStation 4 system and Xbox One and £34.99/€39.99/$39.99 on Nintendo Switch,” the release about the top-secret Shaq Fu DLC confirmed.

Wired Productions also shared a comment on the DLC and the intentions to make sure there was something extra in the physical edition to reward those who purchased it.

“Since its unveiling to the press and public at recent expos and hands-on events, the reception to the Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn has been terrific,” stated Leo Zullo, Managing Director at Wired Productions. “Better than we could have ever imagined, and certainly settles the score of ’94 and puts right the legacy of Shaq Fu. So much so, that we wanted to make the physical retail edition something truly memorable for gamers who prefer something more tangible and collectable. When they open up their box copies we’re genuinely intrigued and excited to gauge players’ reactions to the additional DLC content.”

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn releases on June 5.