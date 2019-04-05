Shazam Star Zachary Levi Got Sent to the ER After Gory Nintendo Wii Injury

Shazam actor Zachary Levi got sent to the ER after buying a Nintendo Wii in 2006. Zachary Levi has made a name for himself over the last few years by playing the incredibly powerful kid turned adult superhero Shazam. That's not to say he didn't have a big career prior to that as he co-starred in the Thor series and played the titular role in NBC's beloved action-comedy series Chuck. Nevertheless, he's become an even bigger name by leading a successful DC film franchise that is gearing up for its second entry, which fans hope will eventually lead to a fight between The Rock's take on Black Adam and Levi's Shazam.

Before gaining the power of flight and super strength, Zachary Levi fell victim to an unfortunate and bloody Nintendo Wii injury. When speaking to IMDb to promote Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the actor told a story about picking up the Nintendo console at midnight in 2006 and racing home to play it with friends. The actor noted that he had cleared the room of furniture to have room to play Wii Sports, but forgot about a light fixture above him that led to him slicing his hand open, prompting an ER visit at 3AM. Co-star Lucy Liu rightfully asked if he won the game and Levi confirmed he did.

"Okay, so what happened was – the Nintendo Wii had basically just come out," said Levi. "I unboxed it, it was like midnight. Me and a couple of buddies, and there are screens that come up before the game that say "hey make sure there's nothing around you" so we moved the couches like into the backyard, my entire living room was totally empty so we could be playing baseball and tennis and all that kind of stuff, and we were having a gas until about 2 in the morning, when we were playing tennis. I go to just Sampras this one over and what I failed to recognize is that I had a light fixture that was within arm's extended reach right above me, it doesn't say look above you in the opening screens – it says make sure nothing's around you. And so I smashed through this glass this thick and like a half dome. I smashed through it and glass just exploded everywhere in the room. Then I dropped my Wii controller and it dangled from my wrist while blood started dripping from my hand, and I was like that's one for the ages. And then I had to tell an ER doctor at 3 in the morning why I was in the ER."

Earlier this year, Nintendo Switch Sports was released which resulted in a number of injuries and catastrophes. The Wii was famous for people breaking their TV by accidentally throwing their controller at the screen and the arrival of Nintendo Switch Sports led to a repeat of these expensive errors. Thankfully, there were no known reports of people having to get a ton of stitches because of the Nintendo Switch title.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is slated to release in theaters on December 21st, 2022, but there are rumors that the film may get moved. Did you injure yourself while playing the Wii? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.