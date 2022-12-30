Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Release Dates Could Move

With so much uncertainty following HBO Max shelving Batgirl, there are rumblings that two Warner Bros. films – Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – may have their release dates shifted. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the dates for the Shazam! and Aquaman sequels are possibly in flux ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery's earnings call Thursday afternoon. Dates for both DC films have already changed once, and there is still concern regarding what Warner Bros. will do with The Flash, which is reportedly jumpstarting the new DC Films universe with the reintroduction of Michael Keaton's Batman.

Speaking of Keaton, he filmed a surprise cameo for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that was spoiled when Aquaman star Jason Momoa revealed he shot scenes with Ben Affleck. Since The Flash now comes out after Aquaman 2, test audiences for the sequel were reportedly confused by Michael Keaton's appearance. To help mitigate the confusion, Affleck replaced Keaton as Bruce Wayne.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben," Momoa captioned the photo of himself and Affleck posted on Instagram. "WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha J."

"It's not a f—ing secret anymore, is it?" a chuckling Momoa said in the video published on Instagram. "That's what happens, Warner Brothers, when you walk out of your set and there's our fans [back stage]."

In January, Affleck called his Batman return in The Flash "a really nice finish on my experience with that character." Directed by Andy Muschietti, that film will explore the DC Multiverse and an alternate version of the Dark Knight played by Michael Keaton, who donned the cape and cowl in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

A new trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con. The trailer even included cameos by The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and Batman (Ben Affleck).

All eyes will be on Warner Bros. Discovery's earnings call on Thursday to find out more details regarding the future of DC Films and HBO Max. There are rumors HBO Max will be laying off a large percentage of its staff, along with the streamer being rolled into Discovery+ as a tab.

