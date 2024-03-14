New Shin Megami Tensei Game Coming to United States for First Time

A Shin Megami Tensei game is getting localized into English for the first time. Earlier this week, LionWing Publishing announced that it was releasing a translated version of Shin Megami Tensei – The Roleplaying Game: Tokyo Conception, a roleplaying game originally released 20 years ago over in Japan. The tabletop roleplaying game is based on Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and was originally published by the Japanese publisher Jive, which has also published several other Shin Megami Tensei tabletop RPGs. The English version will be published this fall, with pre-orders already available on LionWing's website.

According to a description of the roleplaying game, Tokyo Conception is made for 3-5 players plus a Game Master. The game features staple elements of the series, such as demon negotiation, the Affinity System, and status ailments, along with iconic spells and bosses from Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne. Additionally, the rulebook for the game includes not only campaign setting details about the world of the game, but also 100 page of stats for every demon from Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne. Players choose between one of three classes – human, fiend, and demon – and also have access to the three factions from the game (along with the ability to create their own faction.)

Shin Megami Tensei is a popular Japanese video game franchise that's perhaps best known in the United States for being the parent franchise of the Persona series of games. In Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, players navigate through a post-apocalyptic Tokyo filled with demons. Over the course of the game, players can negotiate with demons to join them in battle and utilizes a battle system similar to the Persona games (turn based, with enemies having attack weaknesses).