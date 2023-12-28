New Silent Hill Game News Teased for 2024 By Producer

We can expect more information on the future of the Silent Hill franchise next year! Silent Hill is one of the most renowned horror franchises in all of gaming. The series is known for being deeply psychological and utilizing a lot of dark themes to stick with the player. It dominated the early 2000s on the PS2 and stayed relevant on the Xbox 360/PS3, though the quality diminished a bit. The series was looking like it would get a big second wind, however, with Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills for PS4. Sadly, the game was canceled after a falling out between him and Konami and the series went quiet for the entirety of that console generation.

Now, thankfully, Konami is looking to resurrect Silent Hill. The publisher has announced multiple new Silent Hill games are in the works, including a remake of Silent Hill 2. We got first looks at these games at the end of 2022, but throughout 2023, things have been pretty... silent. It was expected that we'd at least get some kind of update on Silent Hill 2 remake this year with a hopeful release for this past fall or early 2024, but with only a few days left of the year, it doesn't seem like that will happen. However, series producer Hajime Okamoto told 4Gamer.net that fans can expect updates on future Silent Hill games in 2024 and asked that fans remain patient and wait a bit longer for news. This comes after the developer of Silent Hill: Townfall also teased an update in 2024. It's unclear how much longer we'll have to wait, but maybe this will come in the first few months of the year.

Ideally, we'd get some kind of new event between January and March and that would help kick off the full marketing campaign for Silent Hill 2 remake. In a perfect world, we could maybe see that remake release in time for Halloween 2024, but this is all pure speculation. The other games seem a bit further out, but maybe they will release in 2025. There was also rumblings of PT-style demo for one of the new Silent Hill games at one point with it even getting an official rating, but nothing has come of that yet. Perhaps we can expect that to drop sooner rather than later to sustain some interest in the franchise.