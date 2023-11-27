Silent Hill 2 Remake Developer Bloober Team Shares New Progress Update

Bloober Team, the studio behind the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2, has provided a new update informing fans of the current status of the project. Within recent days, Bloober Team released another statement suggesting that Konami was choosing to remain quiet about its new iteration of Silent Hill 2 for one reason or another. Now, a new message has been shared to ease fan concerns that have come about in the wake of this situation.

Posted to Bloober Team's official X (or Twitter) account, the studio made clear that its development on the remake of Silent Hill 2 is "progressing smoothly." Beyond this, it was stressed that the game is being developed at the pace that Bloober previously anticipated. To this end, the studio then asked fans to continue being more patient when it comes to getting more information on the title, which it says will be well worth the wait.

"As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a part of Konami's plans for the Silent Hill franchise," the developer said. "Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality. On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication. However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience. Once Konami, as the game's publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile. Thank you for your understanding and support!"

Since its announcement over a year ago, neither Konami or Bloober Team have shown off anything new from Silent Hill 2. With this in mind, it's understandable why fans have been getting a bit antsy in recent weeks and months. In lieu of any new gameplay footage or details, all that continues to be known about this SH2 remake is that it's coming to PS5 and PC. A release window of any sort also has yet to be disclosed, but perhaps this will change in the near future.

What do you think about Bloober Team's new message tied to Silent Hill 2? And when do you expect the game to finally release? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.