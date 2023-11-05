Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Potentially Revealed

The release date for Bloober Team's upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 may have just appeared online. In the back half of 2022, Konami announced that it had tapped Bloober Team to create a ground-up remake of Silent Hill 2, which is widely considered one of the greatest survival-horror games ever. Since the time of this announcement, though, Konami hasn't provided any additional details about when this remake might actually launch. Now, if a new listing is to be believed, it seems like Silent Hill 2's arrival could be right around the corner.

Spotted on website PC Game Benchmark, Silent Hill 2 has been said to release next year on March 21. It's not known where this date came from, but it's the first such listing for Silent Hill 2 that has pointed to a specific launch day. Previously, Konami itself hasn't even disclosed a broad release window for the remake and has only stated that it's in the works for both PlayStation 5 and PC platforms.

The reason why this launch date for Silent Hill 2 could be legitimate is because various pre-order pages for the game online have been getting updated in recent days. As such, there's a chance that this date could have leaked in advance of an official announcement from Konami. Even if this is a remote possibility, though, it's worth stressing that this leak be taken with a huge grain of salt for the time being. Until Konami shared more details about SH2 in an official capacity, eager fans should keep their expectations and excitement in check for the time being.

Do you believe that this leaked release date for Silent Hill 2 could be legitimate? And if so, when do you think that Konami and Bloober Team will begin to start showing off more of the remake? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T RetroToHero via Reddit]