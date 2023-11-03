More Silent Hill Remakes May Be in the Works

We may be getting even more Silent Hill remakes after Silent Hill 2. The Silent Hill series is one of gaming's most respected horror franchises out there alongside the likes of Resident Evil. It captured such a unique side of horror and made it specific to the gaming medium. It's horrifying, thoughtful, and incredibly fun to play, but unfortunately, Konami let it fall out of favor in the 2010s when it started to move away from console gaming and canceled Hideo Kojima's highly anticipated Silent Hills. Now, it's making a comeback with multiple new games and a remake of Silent Hill 2.

The remake of Silent Hill 2 is one of the most anticipated horror games on the horizon especially after all of the recent Resident Evil remakes and Dead Space. It may not be the only Silent Hill remake we get, however. As pointed out by VGC, a recent Konami earnings report suggested there may be more on the way. It could be a simple error, but if Konami is pleased with Bloober Team's work on Silent Hill 2 and also seeing the surge of remakes of classic games, it would not be surprising to see the publisher move to release more remakes.

"As for ongoing efforts, we are working diligently on Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, which faithfully recreates the story, characters, and game design of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, one of the most beloved entries in the Metal Gear series, and updates its graphical style to modern graphics for the current generation, as well as remakes and completely new entries in the Silent Hill series, which gained popularity as a psychological horror game."

As noted, Konami is also working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which recently got its first look. We're not quite sure how any of these will turn out, but given the high regard these games are held to, subpar remakes will not suffice. Either way, hopefully things turn out well and these brands can return to their former glory after years of being away.