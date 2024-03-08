Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Teased With New Update

The release date for Konami's remake of Silent Hill 2 could be drawing incredibly close following a new development with the game. For the time being, Konami has refused to give Silent Hill 2 even a broad launch window. While the survival-horror title was shown off in a video from PlayStation at the start of this year that claimed it would be releasing in 2024, Konami itself is still remaining quiet about the Bloober Team-developed project. Fortunately, it looks like this silence could soon be coming to an end if a new update is any indication.

Spotted by Gematsu, Silent Hill 2 recently received a rating in Korea. This move is notable because ratings are usually only assigned to video games when they're in the final phases of development. As a result, this suggests that the release of Silent Hill 2 could be closer than anticipated and it could arrive at some point in the coming months. If nothing else, though, this rating indicates that SH2 is almost certainly on track to drop before 2024 wraps up.

Even if Silent Hill 2 is pretty close to its eventual release date, the jury's still out on if the game will live up to fan expectations. The most recent trailer for SH2 that was shown off was tied to combat, and based on the reaction from Silent Hill fans, the remake didn't look too hot. In fact, Bloober Team itself ended up releasing a statement in the wake of the backlash and said it has confidence that the final product will live up to the hopes and dreams that many have.

For the time being, Silent Hill 2 has no official release date of any sort, but it is known to be in the works for PlayStation 5 and PC. At launch, SH2 will be a timed exclusive on PS5 for an undisclosed period of time. Once this exclusivity window comes to a close, it will then feasibly be able to release on Xbox as well, although Konami has announced no such plans to do so just yet.

Are you looking forward to Bloober Team's upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2? Or have you also been concerned by the game's latest trailer? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.