Silent Hill 2 Remake Finally Gets Release Window

Konami's upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 has finally received an official release window. Following its announcement back in 2022, Konami chose to share absolutely no new information tied to Bloober Team's new iteration of Silent Hill 2 over the course of 2023. This lingering silence left many fans with a variety of questions, notably when it comes to the project's eventual release. Fortunately, to kick off 2024, we've now been given notice that SH2 should launch before this year wraps up.

In a new video posted by PlayStation, the console manufacturer showed off a number of games that are slated to launch throughout 2024. Many games that are already known to be arriving this year such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Rise of the Ronin were all prominently spotlighted in the trailer. Additionally, Silent Hill 2 happened to make an appearance as well, which implies that the remake is set to release in 2024. Previously, Konami hasn't shared a launch window of any sort for Silent Hill 2. As a result, this video from PlayStation is the first time we've been informed of any sort of release plans for the game.

Outside of Silent Hill 2, Konami's other remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater happened to also appear in the trailer. With this in mind, it seems like 2024 is going to be a massive year for Konami, which is quite a surprise. In recent years, Konami has been laying low and hasn't released many AAA titles whatsoever. To now have both Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater potentially arriving in this same window is quite a huge deal, especially for those who are fans of the publisher.

When it comes to Silent Hill 2, in particular, it's known that the remake is only coming to PlayStation 5 and PC when it first launches. However, the game is only a timed exclusive for PS5 for a period of 12 months. As such, once this window ends, SH2 could feasibly come to Xbox Series X/S and other platforms as well.